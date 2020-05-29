IIM-Shillong asst professor commits suicide

An assistant professor of IIM- Shillong has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his rented residence here, a police officer said on Friday. Originally from West Bengal, Dr Arindam Mukhopadhyay had joined the institute in 2015.

He had sent a text to his cousin on Thursday morning before allegedly hanging himself in the bathroom. "The cousin had reached out to the landlady and the police. By the time help arrived, Mukhopadhayay had hanged himself. A probe is on to find out if he was suffering from depression," the officer said, adding that the body has been sent to a hospital here for post-mortem.