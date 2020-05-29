Delhi: 82 COVID-19 fatalities added to death toll, total cases at 17,386

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday informed that 82 COVID-19 deaths were added to the toll as their information has been corroborated now. "82 deaths were added to the toll yesterday, out of these 13 took place in last 24 hours while 69 happened over last 34 days but the information has been corroborated now," Sisodia said here.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said a total of 17,386 COVID-19 cases have reported in the national capital. These include 1106 cases which were detected positive for the disease on Thursday. As many as 7,846 people have recovered from coronavirus so far. The death toll stands at 398.