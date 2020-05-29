Recovery rate after COVID-19 highest in TN, says CM;slams oppn

Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 15:29 IST
Averring that the rate of recovery after successful treatment for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu stood at 54.4 per cent, the highest in India, Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday slammed opposition parties for faulting his government on containing the lethal virus. He said that ever since the first Coronavirus case was detected (in early March), his government swung into action and launched appropriate measures to contain the spread of the virus, besides taking up screening and treatment on a war footing.

"It is wrong to say that our government has failed to contain the virus. From day one we stepped up our vigil and took prompt measures to minimise the loss of lives," Palaniswami said.

The recovery rate of the Coronavirus infected people following successful treatment at government institutions was 54.4 per cent, the highest in India, he claimed. Also, compared to the developed nations, the death rate was minimal in Tamil Nadu, he said.

The Chief Minister detailed the measures taken by the AIADMK government to tackle the contagion since March 24 when he ordered a lockdown in the State, at a press conference here on Friday. He appealed to the public to co-operate with the government in the battle against Coronavirus.

Apart from extending relief to various sectors, the Chief Minister said he had issued orders to facilitate hassle-free distribution of essential commodities through fair price shops to all family ration cardholders, for three months till June. Meanwhile, Palaniswami is all set to review the lockdown situation tomorrow with the team of medical experts.

The over two-month lockdown will end on May 31. A cross section of doctors favour the lockdown extension, at least in Chennai, in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

