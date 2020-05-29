Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bajrang leader, 3 others booked for 'assaulting' boy, forcing him to chant "Jai Sriram" in Karnataka

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 29-05-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 15:40 IST
Bajrang leader, 3 others booked for 'assaulting' boy, forcing him to chant "Jai Sriram" in Karnataka

A 25-year old local Bajrang Dal leader and three minor boys have been booked on charges of threatening and assaulting a boy and forcing him to chant 'Jai Sriram' in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka, police said on Friday. The incident occurred in communally sensitive Bantwal taluk a few days ago, but a video of it went viral on the social media, after which the boy filed a complaint with the police on Thursday.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Vittal police station against Bajrang Dal leader Dinesh of Kanyana and three minor boys. The four had allegedly accosted the boy, hailing from Kudtamugeru village, at a school ground and threatened to kill him, police said.

The boy was forced to chant "Jai Sriram" by the four who also took away the money from his pockets, they added..

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Is Money Heist Season 6 confirmed with Season 5? What can we see in fifth season

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

North West SMMEs invited to send applications for COVID-19 Relief Fund

Distressed SMMEs, co-operatives, informal traders and hawkers in the North West province are invited to send applications for the COVID-19 Relief Fund.The North West COVID-19 Relief Fund was established by the provincial Department of Econo...

Singapore top source of FDI in FY20 with investments worth USD 14.67 bn

Singapore was the top source of foreign direct investment in India for the second consecutive financial year, accounting for about 30 percent of FDI inflows in 2019-20. In the past two financial years, FDI from Singapore has surpassed that...

FOCUS-Pandemic saps union clout as talks loom with Chile copper miners

Chiles powerful copper unions are headed into contract talks with a hand weakened by the coronavirus pandemic, giving an edge to miners like Codelco, Glencore, and Antofagasta in negotiations that could influence wages and benefits for year...

Only 4 Shramik trains have taken over 72 hours to reach destination:Railways

Only four out of the total 3,840 Shramik Specials run so far have taken over 72 hours to reach their destinations since they started operating on May 1, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said Friday, reacting to reports of the trains being l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020