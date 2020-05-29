Left Menu
Donning masks and gloves, flyers reassured by strict rules, sanitisation protocol at IGI airport

Indira Gandhi International Airport that serves as the country's major international aviation hub has donned a new look to avoid any kind of commotion after domestic flights resumed on May 25.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 16:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Indira Gandhi International Airport that serves as the country's major international aviation hub has donned a new look to avoid any kind of commotion after domestic flights resumed on May 25.

Passengers queueing up for preliminary checking at Terminal 3 would require to stand on blue and red strips marked on the floor to help them follow social distancing. At the entry-gate, security checks temperatures by a thermal scanner after which passengers are required to show Aarogya Setu app that provides the latest status of the app holder.

After the luggage sanitization process is completed, at the entry get inside the airport passengers would require to stand on a carpet soaked in sanitizer to get even their shoe soles sanitized. Inside the airport, at the smoking zone, a passenger Ayush Kumar (32) headed for Varanasi, told ANI, "I am very confident to air travel now after experiencing all the latest regulations put forth by Airport Authority of India. Even in the smoking zone, not more than five persons are allowed and they also need to stand on the red and blue stripes."

Drinking water facilities that previously had to be operated by hand has now been fitted with mechanism that can be pushed with a leg to avoid any hand contacts. A senior citizen Ramachandra (65) travelling to Kochi said, "I am going to Kochi from Delhi after staying here at my daughter's place for two months. The arrangements are very substantial and well-watched. If one is wearing a mask and taking precautionary measures travelling will be worry-free."

In order to prominently maintain social distancing throughout the airport, the middle chair in a pair of three sports the message, "don't sit on this chair". At airport premises amid existing shops of food and other items, shops for PPE kits, sanitizers, masks and other essential gears are seeing more customers.

However, passengers at the arrival face difficulties in booking taxis. Many passengers even had to wait for more than two hours to get the cab facility. Flight operations commenced since May 25 since it was suspended from March 25 following worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

At present India stands at 165799 cases. Highest spike of 7,466 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours was registered. 4706 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

