Swab samples of 61 people who returned to Arunachal with coronavirus-positive man test negative

The swab samples of 61 people who travelled to Arunachal Pradesh with a coronavirus-positive man from Delhi, tested negative, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Friday. All the passengers reached the state on May 18 along with the infected person in two buses travelling through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Assam.

"Glad to share that recent first positive #COVID 19 active primary & secondary contacts were 61 persons and all have tested negative," Khandu said in a tweet. A fresh case of COVID-19 was reported in the state on Sunday, over a month after Arunachal Pradesh was declared coronavirus-free.

The 30-year-old student had returned to the state on May 18 from the national capital. Arunachal Pradesh has two active COVID-19 cases at present as another student, a returnee from Chennai, tested positive on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Khandu on Friday convened a cabinet meeting to discuss measures to contain further spread of the virus in the state. "A robust mechanism has been worked out & an elaborate plan discussed today in the 3rd cabinet meeting held this month to prevent the virus from spreading further," the CM said in another tweet.