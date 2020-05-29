Citing joblessness due to lockdown, man ends life in front of train in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

A 50-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Friday by jumping in front of a train near Maigalganj railway station here leaving behind a suicide note stating that he was unemployed due to the ongoing lockdown, police said. The victim was identified as Bhanu Prakash Gupta, they said.

In the suicide note recovered from the spot, it stated that he was suffering from chronic cough and respiratory-related illness apart from being jobless with the prolonged coronavirus-induced lockdown. He said that he was facing a cash crunch owing to the lockdown that had made his life miserable.

Kheri District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh told PTI that the deceased man and his elderly mother were both beneficiaries of Antyodaya scheme and were regularly receiving foodgrains. He added that Gupta had worked at a restaurant in neighbouring Shahjahanpur district.

The DM assured that the aggrieved family will be provided all help and assistance..