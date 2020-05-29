Army Commanders deliberate on existing security challenges at 3-day conference

The apex leadership of the Indian Army deliberated on various aspects related to existing and developing security challenges, the Army said on Friday at the end of a three-day conference of its top commanders here. Issuing a brief statement, the Army did not mention the specific issues discussed at the biannual event. However, official sources said review of the situation in eastern Ladakh where Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a tense standoff was a major focus area of the discussion.

The conference also extensively deliberated on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir after its special powers were withdrawn and the state was bifurcated into two union territories, they said. "Over three days, the Indian Army's apex leadership deliberated upon various aspects related to existing and developing security challenges," the Army said. The sources said the leadership of the Indian Army decided that Indian troops will continue to maintain their aggressive posturing in all disputed areas like Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh and will not wilt under any Chinese pressure.

They said India was ready for a long-haul in the sensitive areas and will press for restoration of the status quo along the Line of Actual Control, the de-facto border between the two countries. The Chinese army is learnt to have deployed around 2,500 troops in Pangong Tso and Galwan Valley besides gradually enhancing temporary infrastructure and weaponry. Official sources said satellite images have captured significant ramping up of defence infrastructure by China on its side of the de-facto border including construction activities at a military airbase around 180 km from the Pangong Tso area.

India has also been bolstering its presence by sending additional troops and artillery guns, they said. The Army said other issues discussed at the three-day conference included human resource management issues, studies pertaining to ammunition management, merger of co-located training establishments and merger of Military Training Directorate with headquarters of Army Training Command. The commanders' conference was originally scheduled to be held from April 13-18, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The biannual Army commanders conference is held in April and October every year.

The second phase of the conference will take place from June 24-27 and will focus on ambitious reform measures and administrative issues. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat are likely to address the conference.