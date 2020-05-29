Rajasthan reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths; infection tally mounts to 8,365

Rajasthan reported four more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, taking the virus death toll to 184 in the state, the health department said. A total of 298 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state, taking the infection tally to 8,365, it said. "Three deaths were reported from Jaipur and one in Jhunjhunu," Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Of the new cases, 67 were reported in Jodhpur, 45 in Bharatpur, 42 in Jhalawar, 23 in Jaipur, 19 in Nagaur, 17 in Kota, 13 each in Ajmer and Sikar, 12 in Jhunjhunu, nine in Udaipur, five each in Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dholpur besides the cases reported in other districts. There are 2,937 active cases of the pathogen in the state and 4,553 people have been discharged, officials said. Jaipur has recorded the maximum of 88 deaths and 1,932 cases in the state, followed by 17 deaths and 1,442 cases in Jodhpur. Of the total cases, 2,328 are migrants who had returned to Rajasthan from other states, they added.