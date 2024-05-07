Union Minister Parshottam Rupala casts his vote in his village Ishwariya in Gujarat

The Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala on Tuesday cast his vote at a polling station at his native village Ishwariya in Gujarat's Amreli. Rupala is a voter at Ishwariya and is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Rajkot Constituency.

Rupala and his family cast their votes at a polling station at the Primary school at Ishwariya in the morning in the first slot. He reached at the polling station with his supporters at 7:00 am from his house situated on the other side of the road. He also posted pictures of voting on his official X handle. After casting his vote, Rupala said that though he doesn't believe in predictions, he still assured that the BJP going to form a government at the Centre with a huge majority.

The Union Minister also took to his official X handle and tweeted, "A humble appeal to all to vote 100 per cent using your precious right to vote in the festival of democracy. Earlier in the day, Bharat Bhai Sutariya BJP candidate from Amreli Loksabha Constituency also cast his vote at a polling station in his village Jarakhiya. After casting his vote, Sutariya said that he was confident about his win.

People from Jarakhiya who are living in Surat for their work also came here to cast their votes. This village has four polling booths. The polling is going on for 93 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and union territories in the third phase of the general election on Tuesday.

The states and union territories where the elections are being held in this phase are Assam (4), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Goa (2), Gujarat (25), Karnataka (14), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), Uttar Pradesh (10) and West Bengal (4). The BJP has bagged the Surat seat unopposed. In this phase, more than 1300 candidates, including around 120 women, are in the fray.

A total of 17.24 crore voters are eligible to cast their franchise in this phase at 1.85 lakh polling stations. In the 2019 general election, the BJP won 72 of the 93 seats that go to the polls today. The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting is scheduled for June 4.

The Narendra Modi-led BJP is seeking a third term in power, while the opposition INDIA bloc is aiming to wrest power by stopping the juggernaut. (ANI)

