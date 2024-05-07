Violations of women and girls’ rights in Haiti continuing with impunity, UN experts warn

Widespread violations of women and girls’ rights in Haiti are continuing with impunity, UN experts* warned today, as the country grapples with an unprecedented outbreak of violence endangering the right to physical and mental integrity, and even life.

“Women and girls continue to disproportionately suffer from the crisis ravaging the country,” the experts said. “Pre-existing inequalities and gender-based discrimination have exacerbated the current situation.”

“The outbreak of violence in Haiti has resulted in loss of livelihoods and food insecurity, widespread and multiple displacement, the collapse of education, breakdown of healthcare and other essential services,” the experts noted. They also pointed to severely limited access to justice due to fear of reprisals and the lack of economic opportunities.

The experts expressed grave concern that criminal gangs continue to use sexual violence against women and girls as a primary tactic to instil fear, extort money, gain control of power, and punish local communities.

“Internally displaced women and girls, who live in inadequate and precarious displacement sites, are particularly vulnerable to sexual violence,” they said. The experts also warned that risks and prevalence of trafficking of women and girls for purposes of sexual exploitation and sexual slavery had increased.

Calling on criminal gangs to put an immediate end to all forms of gender-based violence, the experts expressed alarm towards the authorities’ serious and continued failure to protect and fulfil the rights of women and girls in this crisis. "No one should be forced to choose between their safety and their ability to provide for themselves and their families, attend school, access healthcare and basic services, including sexual and reproductive care,” they said. They sounded alarm that survivors of violence continue to be unable to receive the assistance and protection they need.

The experts were also concerned at reports that the Government undermined and under-resourced State institutions that provide social services and protect human rights, failed to address corruption in the justice sector and beyond, and was actively complicit in gang activities.

"Haiti must return to democratic and constitutional governance based on the principles of respect for human rights, transparency and accountability," the experts urged. “The transitional government must exert good-faith efforts to execute its mandate and create conditions for free, fair and inclusive elections.”

They emphasised that women’s voices and perspectives must be front and centre in the political transition process, to ensure accountability and non-recurrence of widespread violations of women and girls’ rights.

“We call on authorities to take all measures to ensure the full and equal participation of women in the peacebuilding process, in accordance with Security Council Resolution 1325," the experts said.