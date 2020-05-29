Thane COVID-19 cases 7,383; death toll 223 as 10 die on Fri

Thane COVID-19 cases 7,383; death toll 223 as 10 die on FriPTI | Thane | Updated: 29-05-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 22:33 IST
The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Thane district reached 223 as 10 people succumbed to the infection in the past 24 hours, a health official said on Friday. A total of 327 new cases were detected, taking the COVID-19 count here to 7,383, he added.
Kalyan Dombivali municipal chief Dr. Vijay Suryanvanshi demanded 100 ambulances as the number of cases reached 942, said officials. "The number of cases in TMC is 2,750, 1,996 in Navi Mumbai, 942 in Kalyan, and 631 in MBMC. In neighboring Palghar district, the figure is 786," an official said.
