Dairy farmers incur losses during lockdown, spill milk on road in protest in West Bengal's Asansol

Dairy farmers in Asansol's Barabani area staged a protest by spilling milk on the road as they are unable to supply milk and feed their animals amid the coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | Asansol (West Bengal) | Updated: 30-05-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 15:59 IST
Cow fosters spilling milk on road while staging a protest in West Bengal's Asansol (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Dairy farmers in Asansol's Barabani area staged a protest by spilling milk on the road as they are unable to supply milk and feed their animals amid the coronavirus lockdown. Speaking to ANI, Vinod Kumar Yadav, a dairy farmer said, "We demand that the government should arrange fodder for our cows and buffalo. The situation is such that the cow fosters here have to manage and arrange food for their cows along with themselves and their family members. Neither the Central government nor the State government is doing anything in this direction."

"If the government doesn't step forward to help us, we will be forced to commit suicide. Sweet shops are open here but nobody is buying them so our milk is anyway going waste. We will stage a bigger protest if the Centre and State governments do not help us," he added. Vikas Kumar Jadhav, All India Yadav Mahasabha State President, West Bengal said that all the dairy farmers are totally dependent on the sale of milk and since the lockdown has been imposed, they are unable to supply milk.

"We do not have anything to eat and give to our cows as well. We are not getting any financial aid. Fodder arrangements should be made for our cows," he added. (ANI)

