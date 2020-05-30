Left Menu
PM shares 'vikas yatra' of his second term in office with people

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 16:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared a document with the people detailing the "Vikas Yatra" or glimpses of development, empowerment, and service during his government's second term. The document, shared by the prime minister on the occasion of the first anniversary of his second term on his Twitter account and web portal, detailed the steps taken by his government for the progress and development of the country.

The document is divided into 15 heads ranging from ease of doing business, ease of living, to eliminating corruption and the country's fight against coronavirus. "Have a look at the Vikas Yatra, that gives glimpses of our collective journey of development, empowerment, and service," Modi tweeted along with the document.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi won the elections of 2019 and came back with a bigger mandate and greater support of people. This mandate with a larger majority, which is a rare phenomenon in democratic societies, was won on delivery of earlier promises along with support for the future roadmap that PM Modi's vision of New India presented to the people," the introduction to the document said. The expectations from Modi 2.0 are even bigger than they were from the first term, it said.

"Responding to this massive support from the people, PM Modi and the government have started delivering on big reforms, big decisions and big ideas from day one," the document said. "From ensuring new dawn for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to historic corporate tax cuts, from empowering farmers and traders with pensions to aiding a peaceful resolution to the Ayodhya issue, Modi 2.0 has begun on a high note," it said. Vikas Yatra module is part of the Narendra Modi website and has been updated with fresh details, the introduction said.

Under the head of ease of doing business, the document said India's historic rise in ease of doing business is based on policies that have replaced the red tape with a red carpet. On the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the document said early steps against the virus, decisive lockdown, ramping up medical infra, making India one of the world's largest PPE makers, a slew of pro-poor measures and deep structural reforms is how the Modi government led the battle against coronavirus.

The Modi government's reforms and bold decisions have enabled India to become the fastest-growing major economy, the document said. Be it foreign policy or in national security, Modi always believes in putting India first, it said.

The work of the Modi government in ensuring health for all has seen some historic steps being taken, the document said. The document has a separate section on "eliminating corruption" which states that Modi has led a historic battle against graft and now honesty is honored and transparency is the norm.

Modi also marked the first anniversary of his second term by writing an open letter to his countrymen, asserting that India has started traversing on the path to "victory" in its long battle against COVID-19 while acknowledging "tremendous suffering" of migrant workers among others. He said his government has taken "historic" decisions and the nation progressed rapidly in the last one year, even as he acknowledged that there is a lot that needs to be done and many challenges and problems face the country.

