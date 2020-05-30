Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj Cong MLAs detained on way to protest fencing work near SoU

PTI | Rajpipla | Updated: 30-05-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 18:28 IST
Guj Cong MLAs detained on way to protest fencing work near SoU

Eight Congress MLAs and 20 others on their way to join tribals for a protest against fencing being carried by the state government in six villages near the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya in Narmada district were detained on Saturday, police said. Inspector RN Rathva of Rajpipla police station said the eight MLAs and 20 others were detained soon after they left the collectorate here to reach Kevadiya to protest fencing work around six villages near the Statue of Unity.

The affected villages around the Statue of Unity, the world's largest such structure at 182 metres, are Navagam, Waghariya, Limdi, Kothi, Gora and Kevadiya. Congress MLAs Anil Joshiyara, PD Vasava, Chandrikaben Baria, Punabhai Gamit and others as well as local leaders were opposing fencing work being carried out by the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL), which claims the land had been acquired in the 1960s.

In a memorandum to the Narmada collector, the MLAs questioned the government's move to put up fencing around the land, which had sparked protests from the locals, and asked if written permission was taken to carry out such works during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. "We request the government to let the land stay with the villagers for now and carry out acquisition only under Land Acquisition Act after resolving the matter by taking locals into into confidence. The district administration and police should stop treating locals inhumanely and subjecting them to atrocity," they said.

BJP Bharuch Lok Sabha MP and tribal leader Mansukh Vasava also wrote to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani seeking his mediation for a "permanent solution" to the issue which has seen protests for the past 10 days, and demanded suspension of fencing work. However, state Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja, in a statement, said the Congress was "misleading tribals" over the issue, and instigating them for its political end.

He said fencing work done there was as per permission granted by the Gujarat High Court which recently lifted its stay on acquisition process. "SSNNL is committed to offer package to the villagers for their land in accordance with what has been presented before the Gujarat High Court. They will be given the package after the situation normalises following the lockdown. We will try to relocate the tribals in their native place. Tourism from Statue of Unity will create employment opportunity for locals," Jadeja said in the release.

The BJP government in Gujarat had started constructing the barbed fence and acquiring the disputed land over a week back after getting permission from Gujarat High Court, which had earlier stayed the process over a PIL challenging the government's stake on the land. The public interest litigation, filed by an NGO, claimed the land was acquired by the SSNNL in 1960s for the Narmada dam project, but was never used, and hence the tribals continued to own it.

The government needed to acquire the land afresh under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, as original acquisition lapsed after the tribals continued to use the land for the last 58 years, the PIL had said..

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

R350 COVID-19 grant receive to support unemployed

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Spike in COVID-19 cases could have been avoided if migrants allowed to go before lockdown: Report

The current spike in coronavirus cases in the country could have been avoided if migrants had been allowed to go home before the imposition of the lockdown when the disease spread was very low, a group of public health experts said. The de...

246 new coronavirus cases in MP, nine deaths

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 246 new COVID-19 cases, including 87 in the worst-hit Indore district, and nine deaths, taking the total case count to 7,891 and fatalities to 343, state health officials said. Three persons from Indore, ...

West Bengal Govt decides to extend lockdown till June 15 with relaxations

West Bengal government on Saturday decided to extend the coronavirus-induced lockdown for another two weeks i.e. up to June 15 with further relaxations with conditions. According to the new guidelines issued by State Government, Hotels, res...

Belgian prince tests positive for coronavirus after attending gathering in Spain

A nephew of Belgiums King Philippe, Prince Joachim, has tested positive for coronavirus after attending a party in Spain, which Spanish media said broke lockdown rules because of the number of people there.The prince, 28, tested positive af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020