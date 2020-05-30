Kulgam encounter: Security forces appealed to terrorists to surrender

Security forces appealed to terrorists to surrender during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Saturday as part of efforts to ask "misguided youth" to abandon terror groups and return to the mainstream. Indian Army's Chinar Corps tweeted a 38-second video in which a security force personnel can be heard speaking over microphone.

"Repeated appeals made to the terrorists to surrender. Chinar Corps reaffirms its commitment to make all out efforts to misguided youth to abandon terror groups and return to the mainstream," Chinar Corps said in the accompanying tweet. Later, two terrorists (one of JeM and another of HM) were neutralised in the exchange of fire.

"Op Wampura (Kulgam). Joint operation launched on 29 May on specific intelligence. Cordon laid. Contact established early morning 30 May. Announcements made for terrorists to surrender. Firefight ensued. Two terrorists killed," Chinar Corps said in another tweet. A joint team of Police, Army and CRPF carried out the operation. This comes days after two terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Manzgam area of Kulgam district. (ANI)