Karnataka reports 141 new COVID-19 cases, state's count reaches 2,922

One hundred and forty-one new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,922, said the state's Health Department. At present, there are 1,874 active cases in Karnataka, along with 49 deaths due to COVID-19. 997 people have been discharged so far.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 1,73,763, including 86,422 active cases. While 82,369 patients have recovered after treatment, 4,971 deaths due to the infection have been reported so far in the country. (ANI)