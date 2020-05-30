Left Menu
PTI | Unnao | Updated: 30-05-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 22:17 IST
13 deaths in UP's Unnao, Kannauj districts due to lightning, thunderstorm

At least 13 people lost their lives due to thunderstorm and lightning in various parts of Unnao and Kannauj districts on Saturday, officials said. Eight deaths were reported from Unnao and five from Kannauj.

Unnao Additional District Magistrate Rakesh Singh said, "As many as eight people died in rain and thunderstorm around 4 pm. A 14-year-old girl, a 45-year-old man died when they was struck by lightning in Japsara village. A 70-year-old sustained serious injuries due to lightning and was rushed to Sumerpur primary health centre, where doctors declared her dead, the official said.

Singh said a 38-year-old resident of Harishchandrapur died after he was struck by lightning while grazing cattle, while a 26-year-old resident of Basti Kheda died when a tree fell on him. Two persons of Semrimau and Parshuram Purwa villages died when trees fell on them due to the thunderstorm, officials said.

In Kannauj, at least five people have died due to thunderstorm and lightning in various parts of the district. Additional District Magistrate Gajendra Kumar said a 45-year-old driver of a pick-up vehicle died when the roof of a gas service godown collapsed in Chhatarpur village around 3 pm on Saturday.

Dinesh Pal (30) of Sursa village died in a wall collapse following rains and thunderstorm while an 80-year-old a resident of Bhiknipurwa died at the courtyard of his house due to a sudden hailstorm, the ADM said. The fourth death was reported from Tijlapur village, when a trolley fell on an eight-year-old boy owing to high-speed wind, the officer said, adding the fifth death was that of a youth in Ramaipur when a tree feel on him.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued in Lucknow on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over loss of lives due to lightning and thunderstorm in Mainpuri, Agra, Lakhimpur Khiri and Muzaffarnagar districts. Officials have been directed to provide Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and adequate medical treatment for the injured, the statement said. The meteorological department warned that thunderstorm accompanied with lightening and squall up to 50-60 kmph are very likely in isolated places of the state.

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

MHA issues guidelines for 'Unlock 1'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Iran berates U.S. over police killing, slams racism

Iran took Washington to task on Saturday over the alleged killing of an unarmed black man by a white police officer that sparked protests in the United States over racial injustice.Some dont think BlackLivesMatter, Iranian Foreign Minister ...

Oxford University vaccine is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

An Indian-origin scientist, who is part of a team of Oxford University professionals on a project to find a vaccine to protect against the coronavirus, says she feels honoured to be a part of a humanitarian cause, with the worlds hopes atta...

La Liga clubs to begin full training sessions from June 1

La Liga has announced that Spains top-two football divisions can hold full training sessions from Monday for the first time since the action was suspended in March due to the coronavirus. La Liga has been suspended since March due to the co...

US probably surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 deaths weeks ago: Report

The number of people reported to have died of contracting the novel coronavirus infection in the United States surpassed 100,000 this week, but an analysis of overall deaths during the pandemic shows that the nation probably reached the ter...
