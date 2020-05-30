13 deaths in UP's Unnao, Kannauj districts due to lightning, thunderstorm

At least 13 people lost their lives due to thunderstorm and lightning in various parts of Unnao and Kannauj districts on Saturday, officials said. Eight deaths were reported from Unnao and five from Kannauj.

Unnao Additional District Magistrate Rakesh Singh said, "As many as eight people died in rain and thunderstorm around 4 pm. A 14-year-old girl, a 45-year-old man died when they was struck by lightning in Japsara village. A 70-year-old sustained serious injuries due to lightning and was rushed to Sumerpur primary health centre, where doctors declared her dead, the official said.

Singh said a 38-year-old resident of Harishchandrapur died after he was struck by lightning while grazing cattle, while a 26-year-old resident of Basti Kheda died when a tree fell on him. Two persons of Semrimau and Parshuram Purwa villages died when trees fell on them due to the thunderstorm, officials said.

In Kannauj, at least five people have died due to thunderstorm and lightning in various parts of the district. Additional District Magistrate Gajendra Kumar said a 45-year-old driver of a pick-up vehicle died when the roof of a gas service godown collapsed in Chhatarpur village around 3 pm on Saturday.

Dinesh Pal (30) of Sursa village died in a wall collapse following rains and thunderstorm while an 80-year-old a resident of Bhiknipurwa died at the courtyard of his house due to a sudden hailstorm, the ADM said. The fourth death was reported from Tijlapur village, when a trolley fell on an eight-year-old boy owing to high-speed wind, the officer said, adding the fifth death was that of a youth in Ramaipur when a tree feel on him.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued in Lucknow on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over loss of lives due to lightning and thunderstorm in Mainpuri, Agra, Lakhimpur Khiri and Muzaffarnagar districts. Officials have been directed to provide Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and adequate medical treatment for the injured, the statement said. The meteorological department warned that thunderstorm accompanied with lightening and squall up to 50-60 kmph are very likely in isolated places of the state.