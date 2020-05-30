2,940 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 99 deaths

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,940 new coronavirus patients, taking the tally of cases in the state to 65,168. As many as 99 patients succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 2,197, the state health department said.

1,084 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals during the day. So far 28,081 patients have recovered from the virus infection in Maharashtra. 34,890 patients are undergoing treatment.

Out of 99 deaths reported on Saturday, 54 were reported from Mumbai alone. Forty of 99 deaths took place in the last two days while the rest took place between May 6 to 27 (but were reported later), the statement said.

There are 3,169 containment zones in the state, 5,51,660 people are in home quarantine and 72,681 in institutional quarantine. The doubling rate of patients is 17. 5 days, better than 11.3 days last week, the health department's statement said.

The state's recovery rate is 43.07 percentwhile the mortality rate is 3.37 percent. Out of the total 65,168 patients, 38,442 were found in Mumbai alone. The city has also seen 1,227 deaths.

The worst affected Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including Mumbai and surrouding areas accounts for 49,575 cases and 1,478 deaths. Pune city has reported 6,583 cases and 300 deaths, Solapur city 826 cases and 66 deaths, Aurangabad city 1,425 cases and 64 deaths, Malegaon city 747 cases and 52 deaths.

Out of the total 2,940 new patients on Saturday, 1,510 were found in Mumbai alone. Meanwhile, in addition to 1,391 moderate-to-serious patients admitted since March at Sion Hospital in Mumbai, 162 coronavirus positive pregnant women have delivered babies at the hospital so far.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra: total cases 65,168, new cases 2,940, deaths 2,197, active cases 34,890, discharged 28,081, people tested so far is 4,47,772..