Guj govt announces lockdown easing, bus services to resume

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-05-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 23:03 IST
The Gujarat government on Saturday night announced further relaxations in lockdown starting next Monday, following the Central government's latest guidelines. State transport and city buses would be allowed to operate across Gujarat and government offices will function at full capacity from Monday.

Curfew will be in force between 9 pm to 5 am instead of 7 pm to 7 am earlier, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said in a video message. "Instead of lockdown, the word `unlock' is being used, as we are going in the direction of unlocking everything. In the last ten days we already offered massive relaxations in most of the areas except parts of Ahmedabad and Surat," he said.

"In this new unlocking effort, we have to continue to work with coronavirus without any economic blockade so that no work is hampered," Rupani said. "We are removing the odd-even rule for shops, as now markets will be allowed to open with the only condition that everybody wears face mask and maintains social distancing," he said.

"State transport and city bus services will be allowed across the state without regional limitation," he said, adding that an ST bus cannot carry more than 60 per cent passenger, while a city bus will have to limit passenger capacity to 50 per cent. "We had earlier allowed one person on a two-wheeler.

We now allow two persons in case they happen to be family members, with mandatory masks. Small four-wheeler will continue to have (maximum of) two passengers along with driver, while three passengers will be allowed along with driver in larger four-wheelers (like SUVs)," he said. Hotels, restaurants, religions places and shopping malls will operate as per Centre's guidelines to be announced by June 8, he said.

"But no shops other than those dealing in essential services and commodities will be allowed in containment zones. Health department will finalise a new list of containment zones by tomorrow. The implementation of "Unlock-1" will begin from Monday," he said.

