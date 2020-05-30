Left Menu
Godavari, Krishna river boards restrain Telangana govt from going ahead with new projects

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-05-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 23:09 IST
The Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) and the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) conveyed this in separate but similar letters to the Telangana Principal Irrigation Secretary. Image Credit: Flickr

Hyderabad, May 30 (PTI)Acting on complaints by Andhra Pradesh, management boards of Godavari and Krishna on Saturday directed the Telangana government not to go ahead with new projects across the respective inter-state rivers till the proposals were appraised and sanction obtained from the apex council of the two states. The Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) and the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) conveyed this in separate but similar letters to the Telangana Principal Irrigation Secretary.

The letters said such projects without necessary approvals, as mentioned by the AP government, violated provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act (APRA). Noting that it was intervening in the matter as per the directives of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, under which they function, the two boards said the state shall not go ahead with the projects till appraisal by them and the Central Water Commission and clearance from the Apex Council on River Water Resources of the two neighbouring states.

The boards referred to Andhra Pradesh government's contention in its May 14 letters to them that the new projects 'violated' the APRA. No new projects can be taken up on Godavari or Krishna rivers without obtaining sanction from the apex council constituted as per the APRA, the May 19 letters from the boards pointed out.

Hence taking up new projects without an appraisal by GRMB or KRMB as the case may be and without sanction from the Apex Council, as mentioned in Andhra Pradesh governments letters, was a violation of the provisions of the APRA, the boards said. Further, a meeting of the boards will be convened immediately to deliberate on the matter, they added.

The Andhra Pradesh government has reportedly objected to projects, including Godavari (Devadula) Phase III. Meanwhile, sources said meetings of the KRMB and GRMB have been convened on June 4 and 5 respectively Sources also said A Parmesham is posted as Chairperson of KRMB, Hyderabad, with immediate effect, till further orders.

When contacted, Telangana Principal Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar said all the projects taken up by the state government were with due approvals and that they will abide by the instructions of the two boards. All the projects which we are doing are either the ones which are started under Jalayagnam (irrigation mission started in undivided AP) or if they have been re-engineered, adequate permissions like the concerned authorities CWC, apex council have been taken," he said.

The KRMB has recently directed the Andhra Pradesh government not to go ahead with the irrigation schemes to draw water from the Srisailam reservoir till appraisal is got from KRMB, CWC and the apex council. The Telangana government had objected to the projects proposed to be taken up by the neighbour.

