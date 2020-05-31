Left Menu
Odisha Guv, Raj Bhavan staff sing state anthem to express solidarity with COVID-19 warriors

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, along with officers and staff of Raj Bhavan on Saturday sang the 'Bande Utkala Janani', the state anthem as a gesture of appreciation of the work of COVID-19 warriors and to respect their sacrifice.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 31-05-2020 05:43 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 05:43 IST
Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Raj Bhavan officers sing the state anthem, 'Bande Utkala Janani', to express solidarity with COVID-19 warriors.. Image Credit: ANI

The state government said the officials sang the state anthem at 5:30 pm.

Lakh of people across Odisha sang the state anthem to show solidarity with frontline workers engaged in the fight against COVID-19. "Hon'ble Governor with First Lady and family members along with officers and staff of Raj Bhavan sing Bande Utkala Janani, the state anthem today as appealed by CM @Naveen_Odisha in appreciation of the work of Covid warriors," Lal said in a tweet.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also sang 'Bande Utkala Janani' to express respect and gratitude for the COVID-19 frontline workers. He sang the song at his residence for the doctors, nurses, police personnel and others who are playing a key role in combating COVID-19.

Patnaik thanked the Governor for appreciating the COVID-19 warriors. "Thank you honourable @GovernorOdisha Prof. Ganeshi Lal Ji for showing solidarity with our COVID warriors and inspiring them," the Chief Minister tweeted.

The Chief Minister had on Thursday urged the people of the state and the Odia population across the world to sing the song on May 30 at 5:30 pm. On April 21, Patnaik had announced that Rs 50 lakh will be given to all healthcare personnel who lost their lives in the fight against COVID-19.

The state has recorded 1,723 confirmed cases and seven fatalities for coronavirus, as per the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

