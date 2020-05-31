Uttarakhand Minister Satpal Maharaj quarantined after wife tests COVID-19 positive
ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 31-05-2020 11:04 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 11:04 IST
Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj was quarantined after his wife Amrita Rawat tested positive for coronavirus. 41 others living at his residence were also quarantined. Their samples have been collected and sent for COVID-19 testing.
Maharaj attended a cabinet meeting on Friday where Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was also present. "Amrita Rawat's report has come and she has tested positive for coronavirus. She has been admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh. Cabinet minister and his staff have been quarantined," District Magistrate Ashish Srivastava told ANI.
22 more people in Uttarakhand have tested positive of coronavirus on Saturday and the state's tally has climbed to 749. Of the 22 new cases, 14 are from Dehradun, 3 from Haridwar and 5 from Nainital. (ANI)
