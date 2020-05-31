Yoga good for community, immunity and unity; assumes great importance during corona crisis: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Yoga is good for community, immunity and unity. Further, in times of corona crisis, its importance has increased as Yoga is mainly about strengthening the respiratory system. "In my talks with world leaders, they have expressed curiosity as to how Yoga and Ayurveda could help during the corona crisis. International Yoga Day is going to come soon," Prime Minister Modi said in the 65th edition of his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"In truth, Yoga is good for community, immunity and unity. In times of the corona crisis, Yoga assumes greater importance as it is a method to strengthen the respiratory system which coronavirus affects. These are time-tested techniques that have their own significance. Most of the people would be familiar with Kapalabhati and Anuloma-Viloma but Bhastrika Sheetkari, Bhramari are other Pranayams with many benefits," he added. He further said that Yoga has assumed importance across the world and people who were not aware of it have also started learning it.

"During the corona crisis, people in Hollywood to Haridwar have become conscious of the benefits of Yoga. Sitting at their homes, people are learning about Yoga and Ayurveda. People who have not done Yoga before are also getting conscious about it," he said. "The Ministry of Ayush has done a unique experiment this time to increase the dose of Yoga in our lives. It has launched an international video blog competition 'My life, My Yoga'. People from around the world can participate in this competition," he added.

The International Yoga Day is observed on June 21. (ANI)