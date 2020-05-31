7 injured as bus overturns in Chhattisgarh

Seven persons were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned in Rajnandgaon on Saturday night. The bus that was carrying around 37 passengers including migrant workers enroute to Kolkata from Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI, one passenger said, "The incident occurred at around 12:00 am, everyone is fine. We were coming from Mumbai and heading towards Kolkata." "I was sitting behind the driver's seat, I think he felt asleep and bus overturned," said another passenger. (ANI)