7 injured as bus overturns in Chhattisgarh
Seven persons were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned in Rajnandgaon on Saturday night.ANI | Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 31-05-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 13:14 IST
Seven persons were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned in Rajnandgaon on Saturday night. The bus that was carrying around 37 passengers including migrant workers enroute to Kolkata from Mumbai.
Speaking to ANI, one passenger said, "The incident occurred at around 12:00 am, everyone is fine. We were coming from Mumbai and heading towards Kolkata." "I was sitting behind the driver's seat, I think he felt asleep and bus overturned," said another passenger. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhattisgarh
- Rajnandgaon
- Kolkata
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
No pending permission or consent for any train: Chhattisgarh CM
3,418 prisoners released from Chhattisgarh jails: Official
Slippers being distributed to migrants making their way via Chhattisgarh
Trains can only run after agreement between 2 States, which is causing delays: Chhattisgarh CM
Storm hits Chhattisgarh's Sukma, people injured