Mumbai's Reliance Jio Convention Centre to be converted as corona care centre

The Reliance Jio Convention Centre at Bandra-Kurla Complex will be converted into a Corona Care Centre. Mumbai City Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh and Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Aditya Thackrey gave this information on Saturday. Aslam Shaikh and Aditya Thackrey visited Jio Convention Centre on Sunday. They were accompanied by senior officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

A few days ago, Aslam Shaikh called on the Collector of Mumbai Suburban, Milind Borikar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Municipal Corporation and other high-ranking officials had an inspection tour. Speaking to the media during the visit, they informed that the idea of Reliance Jio Convention Center for COVID-19 Hospital was underway.

According to information given by both the Guardian Ministers Aslam Shaikh and Aditya Thackeray, the Jio Convention Center at Bandra-Kurla Complex has the capacity to accommodate 1500 patients. Soon this Reliance Jio Convention Center will be converted into a Corona Care Centre equipped with all facilities. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has reported 34,890 COVID-19 positive cases so far. (ANI)