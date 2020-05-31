Maha: RPF jawans among six new COVID-19 cases in Amravati

Six persons, including four jawans of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and state Home Guard, tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday in Maharashtra's Amravati district, taking the number of the infected people to 218, an official said. Three of the four infected jawans belonged to the RPF, Badnera, while another to the Home Guard.

A total of 20 RPF jawans had come into contact with the infected trio," an official release said, adding that the test reports of another 17 jawans are awaited. Amravati district has so far reported 15 COVID-19 deaths.

"With 120 people discharged so far after recovery, the number of active cases in the district stands at 83," it stated.