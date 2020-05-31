Lockdown extended in containment zones in Bihar till June 30

Bihar on Sunday extended its lockdown till June 30 after the Centre issued guidelines yesterday for a phased 'unlocking' of the coronavirus-induced lockdown with a slew of relaxations outside containment zones.

Bihar's Home department order read "Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on May 30 issued guidelines regarding the prevention of the spread of COVID-19, it is directed that lockdown period will be extended to June 30 in Containment Zones in the state. The said order and guidelines of the MHA will be implemented in Bihar." (ANI)