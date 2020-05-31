PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:55pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:55pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 3571 2332 62 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 4 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 1272 185 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 3692 1520 21 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 293 199 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 447 102 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 19844 8478 473 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 70 42 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 16536 9230 1007 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 2041 1048 20 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 331 113 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 2341 908 28 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 595 216 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 3221 1218 51 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 1269 590 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 77 47 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 7891 4444 343 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 65168 28081 2197 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 71 11 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 27 12 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 43 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 1948 1126 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 70 23 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 2233 1967 44 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 8693 5099 194 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 22333 12757 173 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 2499 1412 77 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 282 172 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 802 102 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 7823 4709 213 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 5501 2157 245 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 181023 88335 5191 ------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 4231 2351 91 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 182143 and the death toll at 5164. The ministry said that 86984 people have so far recovered from the infection.