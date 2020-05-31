Two held in murder case

Two persons were arrested on Sunday in connection with the killing of a 40-year-old man here last week, police said. The prime accused Santosh Kalambe (43), who has a string of cases against him, had allegedly shot the victim Rakesh Yadav dead over an old rivalry on May 28 along the Mulund-Goregaon Link Road, an official said.

Another accused is identified as Vinod Pujari (40), he said. Before killing Girdhari, Kalambe had fires some rounds in a locality in Goregaon.