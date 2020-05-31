Left Menu
Air Commodore Sanjiv Ghuratia takes charge of AeSI Chandigarh

Air Commodore Sanjiv Ghuratia, Vishisht Seva Medal, Air Officer Commanding of 3 Base Repair Depot has taken over as the new chairman of Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI), Chandigarh chapter.

Air Commodore Sanjiv Ghuratia, Vishisht Seva Medal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Air Commodore Sanjiv Ghuratia, Vishisht Seva Medal, Air Officer Commanding of 3 Base Repair Depot has taken over as the new chairman of Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI), Chandigarh chapter. "Sanjiv Ghuratia has formally taken over the chairmanship in a ceremony held online from Dr Pravendra Kumar, Director, SPIC, DRDO, New Delhi, which was attended by all distinguished members of the society," read an official statement issued by the Defence Ministry.

Ghuratia is a Flight Test Engineer who has served in the IAF for more than 32 years in various capacities including United Nations Mission abroad. Since 1982, AeSI Chandigarh Chapter is actively involved in promoting aeronautical science in the Tricity region. "Soon after taking over, the new chairman shared the roadmap of various activities planned by AeSI for 2020-21. He assured that the AeSI will provide a strong platform to the aerospace industry and academia towards making the country self-reliant in the growing field of aerospace and thus support the Make in India initiative of Government of India.

He apprised the members present about the numerous opportunities available in the military aviation for the MSMEs to participate in the indigenisation of spares, part-tasking and outsourcing," the Ministry said. (ANI)

