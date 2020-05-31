1,436 stranded people return to Mizoram from Delhi & other north Indian cities

At least 1,436 Mizos stranded in Delhi and other north Indian cities returned to Mizoram on Sunday, officials said. An official statement said that the stranded people arrived at Bairabi railway station on the Mizoram-Assam border in the early hours of Sunday.

Of the 1,436 returnees, 597 belonged to Aizawl district, 106 to Champhai district, 235 to Siaha district, 110 to Lunglei district, 117 to Lawngtlai district, 90 to Kolasib district, 60 to Mamit district, 48 to Serchhip district, 37 to Khawzawl district, 30 to Saitual district and 6 are residents of Hnathial district, the statement said. The returnees were transported by buses to their respective districts after being screened at the railway station.

Officials said that more than 6,000 people have returned from different parts of the country and another 700 people are on way to Mizoram from Goa. Meanwhile, chief minister Zoramthanga praised officials, medics and other frontline workers for their hardwork.

"Every struggle becomes a thing of beauty when carried out with love, joy and dedication. Seen here are the hard working administrative staff from Kolasib district with their deputy commissioner welcoming with warm hearts, their stranded brethren and sistren at a railway station," Zoramthanga said in his official twitter handle. "Glimpse of dedicated officials in Aizawl toiling hard days and nights catering to the needs of every returning stranded Mizos. Frontliners everywhere are risking their lives as well as the lives of their loved ones for the safety of Mizoram and ours. I pray for their well being," he said in another tweet.