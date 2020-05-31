Cop injured, police vehicle damaged in stone pelting by villagers: SP

A head constable was injured and a police vehicle damaged on Sunday in stone pelting by villagers near here on a police team, which had gone to resolve a dispute over removal of a Sheesham tree, fallen on a hut during storm. Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan said a Sheesham tree had fallen on the hut of a women in Ibrahimpur village in the district on Saturday night in the storm.

"On Sunday afternoon, there was a dispute between Phooldei and her neighbour Rajmani over land. The Sheesham tree had fallen Phholdei's hut and she wanted to remove the tree to rebuild the hut. But this was opposed by Rajmani," the SP said. On getting information about the tension in the village, a police team reached and tried to resolve the problem, the SP said, adding this, however, led to both sides pelting stone on the police party.

"Head constable Rajesh Kumar suffered injuries and the police vehicle too also damaged in the stone pelting by villagers," SP Ram Badan said. "Later, additional police force was rushed to the spot, and 10 persons, including four women, were arrested. The police force has been stationed in the village as a precautionary measure. The injured constable has been admitted to the community health centre," he added.