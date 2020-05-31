Noida: 11 arrested, owners of 737 vehicles penalized for lockdown violation

Eleven people were arrested and owners of 737 vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday for allegedly violating lockdown norms, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said. Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in COVID-19 'Red Zone', even as general lockdown curbs continue due to the pandemic.

"Six FIRs were registered on Sunday for lockdown violation and 11 people arrested. A total of 1,544 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 737 of them, while another five were impounded," the police said in a statement. The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said.

The Noida-Delhi border also continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, the officials said. As of Sunday, 414 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the district including seven deaths, while 294 patients recovered and got discharged from hospitals, according to official figures.