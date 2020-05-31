Left Menu
74-year-old doctor found electrocuted in west Delhi residence; suicide suspected

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 22:37 IST
The electrocuted body of a 74-year-old otorhinolaryngologist, who lived alone in his rented flat in west Delhi's Vikaspuri, was found in his bedroom and police said on Sunday that they suspected it to be case of suicide. However, no suicide note was recovered.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said the body of Dr Jatinder Ahluwalia, who dealt with all conditions ear, nose and throat (ENT) related, was found in the bedroom and the index fingers of both of his hands were wired to an electric socket. Police said they were informed on Saturday evening that Dr Ahluwalia was not responding to his door bells. Since the door was bolted from inside, police said they had to cut open the iron net on it to gain entry to the residence.

The doctor's family members are in Australia and he lived alone, the DCP said. The family member have been informed.

Crime and forensic teams have visited the spot..

