With 131 new cases, Bihar's COVID-19 count reaches 3,807

With 131 new COVID-19 cases, the count in Bihar reached 3,807 on May 31, according to the state Health Department. The Department added that it was trying to ascertain the trail of infection of the patients.

Meanwhile, the state transport department has authorised the plying of public transport vehicles in the state from today. The decision was taken in the meeting of the crisis management group.

According to this, the plying of taxis (including Ola, Uber), e-rickshaws, auto-rickshaws has been allowed all across the state except in containment zones. The plying of buses, and all other vehicles will take place on the basis of 'one seat, one person' rule. (ANI)