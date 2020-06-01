Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi borders sealed for one week, only essential services allowed: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the borders of the national capital have been sealed for the next one week and only essential services will be allowed amid the surge in COVID-19 positive cases here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 12:39 IST
Delhi borders sealed for one week, only essential services allowed: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while briefing the media on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the borders of the national capital have been sealed for the next one week and only essential services will be allowed amid the surge in COVID-19 positive cases here. "Delhi borders to be sealed for the next week. Essential services are exempted. We will make a decision again in one week to open borders after seeking suggestions from citizens," said Kejriwal.

"Apart from whatever was allowed till now, barbershops and salons will be opened but spas will remain closed. We were following odd-even rule for shops in markets but the central government has not stated any such rule, so all shops can open now," he added. The Chief Minister added that the earlier restrictions on one passenger traveling in autos and e-rickshaws have been withdrawn.

"In autos, e-rickshaws and other vehicles, as per earlier orders, the number of passengers was fixed. But now we are lifting the restrictions on the number of passengers traveling in auto, e-rickshaws, and other vehicles," said Kejriwal. "Centre has decided that from 9 pm to 5 am nobody will go out except people employed in essential services even Delhi Government is imposing it. Till now it was directed that only two people can sit in a four-wheeler apart from the driver and nobody will ride on a scooter on the pillion seat but the Centre has dismissed this condition and even we are removing this restriction," he added.

The Chief Minister further stated that industries can now open in the national capital. Centre had earlier directed that staggered timings will be imposed in the industrial areas and even we followed that but now the Central Government has withdrawn that decision, we are doing the same. Now industries can open in Delhi, said Kejriwal.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Civil unrest could influence Biden's search for running mate

Joe Bidens search for a running mate could be reshaped by the police killing of George Floyd and the unrest it has ignited across the country, raising questions about contenders with law-and-order backgrounds and intensifying pressure on th...

Lucknow institute develops affordable coronavirus test

Lucknows Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences has claimed to have developed a cheap rapid test that can detect coronavirus in less than 30 minutes. Developed by the Department of Molecular Medicine and Biotechnology at ...

Govt approves Rs 50K crore equity infusion for MSMEs

The Union Cabinet on Monday approved Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion for MSMEs to strengthen their growth potential. The government also approved Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs.Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the ...

Philippines capital comes back to life although virus threat lingers

Millions of people returned to work in the Philippine capital on Monday as one of the worlds strictest and longest coronavirus lockdowns was eased to help resuscitate an economy that has been battered by the closure. Public transport such a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020