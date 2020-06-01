India's electricity generation falls 14.3% in May

India's electricity generation falls 14.3% in MayReuters | Chennai | Updated: 01-06-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 13:26 IST
India's electricity generation in May fell at a slower pace than in April, as higher temperatures lead to greater demand for residential power and the government eased some lockdown restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus.
Overall electricity generation fell 14.3% in May, a Reuters analysis of provisional government data showed, compared with a decline of 24% in April.
- READ MORE ON:
- India