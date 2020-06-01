2 blocks of Andhra Secretariat sealed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Two blocks of Andhra Pradesh Secretariat have been shut down after one secretariat employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employees in the two blocks have been allowed to work from home. Meanwhile, all five blocks in the secretariat are being sanitised.

Visitors are not being allowed into the Secretariat premises. Secretariat employees who were stuck in Hyderabad returned to Andhra Pradesh on 27th May. They came in specially arranged buses and they were tested before entering the Secretariat.

One of them was tested positive for COVID-19. So, today the Secretariat premises is being sanitised and restrictions have been imposed. (ANI)