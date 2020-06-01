Army's White Knight Corps commemorates 49th raising day in Jammu

The Jammu-based White Knight Corps on Monday commemorated its 49th raising day with its General Officer Commanding Lt Gen Harsha Gupta complimenting all ranks for their outstanding contribution in maintaining vigil along the Line of Control, a defence spokesman said. The White Knight Corps was raised on June 1, 1972, and is operationally committed in pursuit of guarding and maintaining the sanctity of the LoC and combating terrorism.

It is also actively involved in various empowerment programmes for the local populace in the region. Lt Gen Gupta paid tributes at the “Ashwamedh Shaurya Sthal” with full military honours and lauded personnel for ensuring peace and tranquillity in the hinterland, the spokesman said.

He said the GOC exhorted all ranks of the White Knight Corps to continue doing the assigned tasks in a professional manner and to always keep the flag of the formation flying high..