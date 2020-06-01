Left Menu
White tigress at Delhi zoo undergoes dental procedure

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 15:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A five-year-old white tigress in the Delhi zoo underwent a month-long dental procedure after she stopped eating due to swelling in the lower gum. On finding that the tigress, Sita, was under stress and had stopped her feed intake, Delhi zoo officials in May first week conducted a preliminary examination which revealed swelling in the lower gum close to the lower-left canine.

It was causing the tigress immense pain and discomfort, requiring immediate medical intervention to help alleviate pain, non-profit Wildlife SOS, which assisted in the dental procedure said in a statement. The zoo officials also consulted experts from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly to carry out digital radiography and biopsy for proper diagnosis.

A Wildlife SOS veterinary team transported a digital X-ray machine and a dental X-ray machine all the way from Agra to New Delhi for the procedure, the statement said. "As the lockdown prevented normal vehicular movement, Delhi Zoo Director Suneesh Buxy sent a vehicle with an officer from the zoo to Agra to bring the Wildlife SOS veterinary team and the equipment," it said.

The X-ray equipment enabled the veterinary team to examine and detect a root abscess in the lower left canine of the tigress' jaw. "The abscess was drained and treated with an antiseptic solution and anti-inflammatory medication. The tigress has been placed under observation and is recovering well," the statement said. The entire procedure concluded last week, the officials said.

Just like humans, animals suffer from dental issues like gum disease, gingivitis, broken teeth, and tooth decay. In some cases, animals need root canal treatment. Wildlife SOS veterinarians have been carrying out specialized dental procedures to help tigers, bears, leopards, elephants, among other animals. 'The NZP vet team and Wildlife SOS have done a good job with providing treatment. This has brought significant improvement in the overall health of the tigress. The lockdown is a difficult time, but we are doing our best to provide necessary care and treatment to our animals," Buxy said.

Kartick Satyanarayan, CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, "We are happy to assist the Delhi zoo with veterinary support. Dental problems can be extremely painful for animals and may lead to further infection, if not treated immediately. We were happy to be of service to the tiger and the Delhi zoo." Ilayaraja, Deputy Director - Veterinary Services, Wildlife SOS, said that big cats like tigers are greatly dependent on their canines and the painful abscess in the lower canine was affecting the tigress' behavior and feeding pattern. The treatment rendered will help ease the pain.

