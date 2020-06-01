Left Menu
01-06-2020
Swarm has diverted to other states; no need to be afraid of

Karnataka agriculture minister B C Patil on Monday sought to allay apprehensions among farmers about locust attack, saying there was no need to be afraid as the swarm had "diverted" to other states. In the wake of locust attacks in many northern states, the Karnataka farmers were also worried, especially those from North Karnataka region such as Bidar and Kalaburagi.

The minister, however, said there was no need to be afraid. "There is no need to be afraid of locusts.It was never a problem in Karnataka," Patil told reporters in Tumakuru.

He said that he was also worried when the news broke that a large swarm of locusts had entered the country. "We were also afraid that it may reach Bidar, Kalaburagi or Yadagiri and we had made preparations accordingly but luckily it diverted to other states," Patil said.

Patil also cited the state government's various welfare schemes for the benefit of farmers..

