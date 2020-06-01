Left Menu
Development News Edition

Violence against healthcare personnel unacceptable: PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:13 IST
Violence against healthcare personnel unacceptable: PM

Violence against healthcare personnel and rude behaviour towards them are not acceptable, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, noting that such incidents are a result of "mob mentality". Addressing the 25th foundation day of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences in Bengaluru via video, Modi said he is aware of "an area that is of great concern to you all".

"Due to a mob mentality, those working on the frontlines, those on duty -- be it doctors, nurses, safai (sanitation) workers, others are subject to violence," he said. The prime minister said he want to make it clear that "violence, abuse and rude behaviour is not acceptable." The prime minister said at the root of India's brave fight against COVID-19 is the hard work of the medical community and the corona warriors. "In fact, doctors and medical workers are like soldiers, but without the soldiers’ uniform.The virus may be an invisible enemy, but our corona warriors, medical workers are invincible. In the battle of invisible versus invincible, our medical workers are sure to win," he said. The prime minister noted that steps have been taken to protect healthcare personnel.

"Steps have been taken to protect you against any form of violence.We have also provided an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh for those on the frontline (of fighting the pandemic)," he said. In April, the government had issued an ordinance making acts of violence and harassment against healthcare personnel deployed in combating COVID-19 a non-bailable offence, meeting a key demand of health professionals in the wake of recent attacks on them while discharging their duty.

The maximum sentence under the new provision is seven years imprisonment and Rs five lakh fine. A person can be sentenced to anywhere between three months and five years of jail, besides a fine between Rs 50,000 and two lakh, for such crimes.

In cases where injuries caused are serious, the punishment will range from six months to seven years, and carry fine between Rs 1-5 lakh. The ordinance had amended the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, and the tweaked law will also be invoked if health care personnel face harassment from their landlords or neighbours over suspicion that they may carry the coronavirus infection due to the nature of their work.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Qatar Petroleum signs $19 bln shipbuilding agreements with Korean companies - statement

Qatar Petroleum has signed shipbuilding agreements with South Koreas Big 3 shipyards to secure more than 100 ships at a cost of more than 70 billion Qatari riyals 19.23 billion, it said in a statement on Monday.The agreements signed with Da...

23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam, state tally up to 1384

Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Assam taking the total number of cases in the state to 1,384, according to Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,192, as per the ...

Govt must take parties, country into confidence over situation on border with China: Cong

The Congress on Monday asked the government to take all political parties and the country into confidence over restoration of the status quo ante on the border with China. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said there can be no c...

Odisha announces weekend shutdown for one month in 11 districts

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and reports suggesting that outbreak might peak in June, Odisha on Monday announced weekend shutdown for the month in 11 districts of the state, anticipating that people might venture out in large numbers as t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020