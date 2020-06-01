Jharkhand CM thanks Noida girl for paying airfare of 3 migrant workers

A 12-year-old Noida girl's kind gesture of paying airfare of three Jharkhand migrant workers from her piggy bank savings drew appreciation from Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday. The girl, a Class 8 student, paid Rs 48,000 to purchase air tickets for the three workers from Jharkhand, one of them a cancer patient, from her savings.

Appreciating her action, Soren said he was grateful to the girl for her sensitivity to the needs of others and wished her a bright future, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. The girl, identified as Niharika Dwivedi, said, "Samaj ne hame bahut kuchh diya hei aur iss sankat mein usse wapas karna hamare zimedari hai (society has given us much and it is our responsibility to return it during this crisis)".

The girl's help assumes significance amid the distress faced by the migrants across the country with many of them walking hundreds of kilometers to reach their homes, and some dying due to accidents and fatigue during the arduous journey. Sources here said the girl got in touch with some common friends to find if any migrant worker was interested in going home in view of the hardship faced during the lockdown and got to know about the three Jharkhand natives, including a cancer patient.