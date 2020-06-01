Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand CM thanks Noida girl for paying airfare of 3 migrant workers

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 17:20 IST
Jharkhand CM thanks Noida girl for paying airfare of 3 migrant workers
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

A 12-year-old Noida girl's kind gesture of paying airfare of three Jharkhand migrant workers from her piggy bank savings drew appreciation from Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday. The girl, a Class 8 student, paid Rs 48,000 to purchase air tickets for the three workers from Jharkhand, one of them a cancer patient, from her savings.

Appreciating her action, Soren said he was grateful to the girl for her sensitivity to the needs of others and wished her a bright future, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. The girl, identified as Niharika Dwivedi, said, "Samaj ne hame bahut kuchh diya hei aur iss sankat mein usse wapas karna hamare zimedari hai (society has given us much and it is our responsibility to return it during this crisis)".

The girl's help assumes significance amid the distress faced by the migrants across the country with many of them walking hundreds of kilometers to reach their homes, and some dying due to accidents and fatigue during the arduous journey. Sources here said the girl got in touch with some common friends to find if any migrant worker was interested in going home in view of the hardship faced during the lockdown and got to know about the three Jharkhand natives, including a cancer patient.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Social distancing non-compliance by BSF personnel led to 163 COVID-19 cases in Tripura: CM

Non-compliance with social distancing norms by BSF personnel upon their return from homes in other parts of the country has led to 163 COVID-19 cases in Tripura in the last few months, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said on Monday. A centr...

Bears' Nagy praises Trubisky's approach to competition

Mitchell Trubisky enters a prove-it year with the Chicago Bears, and head coach Matt Nagy praises the incumbent starter for not shrinking from competition with Nick Foles. Trubisky has been really, really good in the fact that hes taken thi...

Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases rise by 314 to 12,494; 22 more die

The number of COVID-19 cases inAhmedabad district rose by 314 to 12,494 on Monday while thedeath toll went up by 22 to 864, state Health department saidAhmedabad also reported recovery of 790 patientsMonday, the highest single-day tally so ...

990 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, total cases count 20,834

Delhis COVID-19 cases count on Monday reached 20,834 after 990 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in the national capital. According to a Delhi Government health bulletin, 268 patients recovered today taking the total number o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020