Chennai returnee becomes Arunachal's fifth COVID-19 patient

Chennai returnee becomes Arunachal's fifth COVID-19 patientPTI | Itanagar | Updated: 01-06-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 17:42 IST
Arunachal Pradesh reported its fifth COVID-19 case on Monday after a 26-year-old student who had returned to the state from Chennai tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a senior official said. With the fresh case, a total of four persons are now afflicted with the disease in Arunachal Pradesh while the state's first patient has recovered and was discharged from a hospital on April 16.
The new patient had returned to the state in a Shramik Special train on May 23 and was housed in a quarantine centre in Namsai district. His swab samples have tested positive for COVID-19, state Health Secretary P Parthiban said. "He is asymptomatic and has been shifted to a COVID care centre," Parthiban said.
More than a month after Arunachal Pradesh was declared coronavirus-free following the recovery of the first and then, only COVID-19 patient, a 30-year-old student who had returned from Delhi tested positive for the novel coronavirus on May 24. Another 19-year-old student who had returned from Chennai on May 24 by a train tested positive for the novel coronavirus on May 27.
A 12-year-old student who had returned from Delhi in a bus tested positive for COVID-19 on May 31..
- READ MORE ON:
- Arunachal Pradesh
- Chennai
- COVID
- P Parthiban
- Delhi
- Namsai
ALSO READ
Sport-NZ gives sports sector $157m boost to get through COVID-19
Italy records 153 new COVID-19 deaths
Venezuela reports highest single-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases
Eight more sailors aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt test COVID-19 positive for second time
33 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total count 1,178