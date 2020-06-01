PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:50pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:50pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 3674 2366 64 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 5 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 1390 185 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 3872 1741 23 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 294 200 4 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 447 102 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 19844 8478 473 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 71 44 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 16794 9919 1038 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 2202 1051 20 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 339 120 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 2446 927 28 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 610 256 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 3408 1328 52 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 1326 608 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 77 47 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 8089 4842 350 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 67655 29329 2286 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 81 11 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 27 12 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 43 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 2104 1245 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 75 25 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 2263 1987 45 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 8980 5325 198 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 22333 12757 173 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 2698 1428 82 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 321 173 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 929 200 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 8191 4891 217 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 5501 2157 245 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 186124 91789 5338 ------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 1462 689 15 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 190535 and the death toll at 5394. The ministry said that 91819 people have so far recovered from the infection.