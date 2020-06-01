Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hry has opened interstate borders but situation to be assessed daily: Home Minister Vij

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-06-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 19:00 IST
Hry has opened interstate borders but situation to be assessed daily: Home Minister Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday indicated that if the situation demanded curbs could be reimposed on the state’s borders, reopened in line with Centre's fresh guidelines on exiting coronavirus lockdown. Vij said that the situation at the borders will be assessed daily

“The Centre has said there shall be no restriction on interstate and intrastate movement of persons and goods. At the same time, they have given the states the right to make their own assessment of the situation and take action based on that,” Vij told reporters. “We will assess the situation daily. If the need is felt, we have the right to take action and we will take it,” said Vij, who also holds the health department portfolio. The Haryana government had on Sunday issued fresh guidelines for the next phase of lockdown and decided to open its interstate borders, including those with Delhi from June 1 and places of worship, hotels and malls from June 8. Seeking to follow the Centre's guidelines for the next phase of lockdown, starting June 1, the state government also decided to allow interstate movement of people and goods. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting with some of his senior ministers including Vij and officials on late Sunday evening and took a call on the Centre's fresh lockdown guidelines, termed as ‘Unlock 1.0’. “It was decided in the meeting that there will be no restriction on interstate and interdistrict movements of people and goods,” a state government statement had said after the three-hour meeting. Vij had justified the earlier sealing of the borders with the national capital, saying coronavirus cases in Haryana would have been at par with Delhi had they not taken the step. The Haryana government had maintained that a spurt in infection has been due to rising cases in districts adjoining the national capital owing to the cross-border movement of people from Delhi. In the fresh guidelines issued on Saturday, the Centre said there shall be no restriction on interstate and intrastate movement of people and goods and no separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for such movements. However, the Centre made it clear that if a state/UT, based on reasons of public health and its assessment of the situation, proposes to regulate movement of persons, it will give wide publicity in advance regarding the restrictions to be placed on such movement, and the related procedures to be followed. Meanwhile, Vij on Monday also said that the shops will remain open from 9 am to 7 pm. “For shops in market places, it has been decided that they will open daily without any 'left-right' or 'odd-even' system from 9 am to 7 pm and the shops will remain shut for a day as per whatever is their weekly day off,” he said. During the lockdown earlier, the shops used to open on the left side of the road on one day and on right side the other day and shops with odd number were allowed to open on one day while the following day shops having even number would open the other day. The deputy commissioner concerned can, however, impose suitable restrictions in highly congested markets depending on their own assessment.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Shane Warne was ahead of his time: Mohammad Kaif while remembering IPL 2008 campaign

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif on Monday heaped praise on Shane Warne, saying that the Australian spinner was ahead of his time to start the concept of horses for courses and field the playing XI according to the pitch. Kaif was doing a...

UPDATE 1-China says U.S. 'addicted to quitting' over plan to withdraw from WHO

China said on Monday the United States was addicted to quitting following a U.S. decision to leave the World Health Organization WHO and said the withdrawal reveals a pursuit of power politics and unilateralism.Foreign ministry spokesman Zh...

Man escapes from quarantine centre in J-K's Samba, booked

A man, who escaped from a quarantine centre in Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district, was brought back and an FIR slapped against him, officials said on Monday. On receiving information that one person escaped from the quarantine centre Calvary...

Hackers claim BHIM users' data vulnerable; NPCI says no data compromise at app

A group of ethical hackers on Monday claimed to have discovered a vulnerability affecting millions of BHIM app users, a claim which was denied by NPCI that operates the small value payments application. Vpnmentor, which claimed to be the la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020