Maximum temperatures hover below normal in Haryana, Punjab

After rains lashed many parts of Haryana and Punjab during the past two-three days, maximum temperatures in the two states continued to hover below the normal on Monday. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 33.8 degrees Celsius, six notches below the normal, according to the Meteorological Department here.

In Haryana, Ambala's maximum temperature settled at 32.9 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the normal, while Karnal recorded a high of 32 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the normal. Hisar's maximum temperature settled at 34.5 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the normal, while Narnaul registered a high of 35.5 degrees Celsius.

Ludhiana in Punjab recorded a high of 32.9 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal limits. Amritsar registered a maximum temperature of 32.5 degrees Celsius, eight notches below the normal, while Patiala's maximum temperature settled at 33.5 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal limits.

According to the MeT Department, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places in Haryana during the next 24 hours, at isolated places during the subsequent 48 hours and at a few places thereafter in the state. In Punjab, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at isolated places during the next three-four days and at a few places thereafter in the state, the weather office said.