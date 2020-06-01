Left Menu
Odisha: Complete shut down in 11 districts on weekends, malls to remain closed till June 30

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government on Monday announced that shopping complexes and malls will continue to remain closed till June 30 in the state and there will be a complete shut down in 11 coastal districts on weekends.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 01-06-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 19:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Odisha government on Monday announced that shopping complexes and malls will continue to remain closed till June 30 in the state and there will be a complete shut down in 11 coastal districts on weekends. Announcing fresh guidelines in view of Unlock 1 in the state, Odisha Chief Secretary, Asit Tripathy said: "Shopping complexes and malls will remain closed till June 30 however while hotels will be allowed to open with only 30 per cent of capacity."

There will be a complete shutdown in 11 coastal districts including Ganjam, Puri, Khurdha, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Jaipur and Bolangir every week on Saturday and Sunday. The activities which will remain prohibited in the state include all religious institution, religious congregation and educational institutions.

"No religious congregation will be permitted till June 30 this year and religious institutions will remain closed till end of June in the state. School, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed in the state till July 31," Tripathy said.Night curfew will continue in the state from 7 pm to 7 am, instead of 9 pm to 5 am as announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), added Tripathy. The government will also impose fine for spitting in public areas and for not wearing face masks. A person who spits in a public place and does not wear face mask will have to pay a fine of Rs 500 for the first time offend and Rs 1,000 for a subsequent offence.

People above 65 years of age, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 years will not be allowed to venture out for a month. (ANI)

