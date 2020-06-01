Timings of parks, gardens under NDMC revised

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday revised the timings of parks and gardens, including Lodhi Garden, Nehru Park and Talkatora Garden. After remaining closed for over two months in view of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, the parks reopened on May 21 with curtailed timings --7 AM to 10 AM in the morning and 3.30 PM to 6.30 PM in the evening.

"The parks and gardens in the area will now be opened from 5.30 AM to 11 AM in the morning and 4.30 PM to 8.30 PM in the evening for walking, running and jogging only on walking tracks," a senior NDMC official said. While only jogging, walking and running will be permitted in the parks, open gym or yoga will not be allowed. Persons above 65 years and children below 10 years will not be allowed to enter the premises, the civic body said.

The civic body has directed its officials to sensitise security guards deployed at gardens for enforcement of the conditions, protocol of social distancing and ensure that parks and gardens are used only for the purpose of running, jogging or walking. The revised timings were announced on the first day of phase wise unlocking of the lockdown, imposed on March 25 to contain the coronavirus spread PTI GJS GJS TDS TDS